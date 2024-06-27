City offices acquired for low-cost accommodation

Property deal

Hayweight House: latest office development to become accommodation

An office block in Edinburgh’s old town area has been acquired for low-cost visitor accommodation. It is the latest commercial building to be acquired for conversion to hotel-related business.

Hayweight House, close to the Grassmarket and Edinburgh College of Art, was put up for sale by the charity SAMH and has been bought by Whitebridge Ventures which is bringing the new Kabannas brand to the city.

Kabannas has accommodation in London, Liverpool and Newcastle and Edinburgh marks its first purchase in Scotland. The brand offers affordable accommodation with private rooms, family rooms and shared rooms of up to 14 people.

Peter Fleming, director, Graham + Sibbald, said: “It is great to see Hayweight House sold to Kabannas. Entering a new location and bringing something new to Edinburgh’s market, we look forward to seeing the redevelopment of the building into a hotel and wish them the best.”

Alistar Letham, the firm’s consultant in hotel and leisure, added, “Edinburgh is a strategic hub for leisure and commercial activity, and the leading UK hotel market after London.”

Hayweight House follows a number of other office developments being converted to visitor accommodation.

Developer S Harrison has begun converting Osborne House, a 1970s office building west of Haymarket, into a 157-bedroom hotel which will be operated by European hotel group Meininger Hotels from spring 2026.

Mactaggart Family & Partners is developing 1960s-built Meldrum House a former HM Revenue & Customs office in Drumsheugh Gardens, into a 166 bedroom Resident Hotel.