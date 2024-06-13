Chopra steps up to lead KPMG in Scotland

Accountancy

Vishal Chopra: new role

KPMG UK has appointed Vishal Chopra to lead the professional services firm in Scotland.

Mr Chopra will be responsible for a team of more than 900 across the firm’s offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

He has been based in Scotland throughout his professional career and takes on the role having most recently led KPMG’s Scottish tax team, working closely with businesses across the region.

He takes over on 1 October from James Kergon, who is relocating with the firm to lead KPMG’s transaction services team across Leeds and the North-East of England.

Mr Chopra will continue to be a tax partner supporting his clients locally and internationally and will now also oversee the continued growth of KPMG’s audit, tax and advisory businesses across the region.

He has more than 21 years’ experience and has been instrumental in driving growth and innovation across the firm, with a strong commitment to creating a workplace where everyone feels is empowered to reach their full potential.