Cheltenham latest to end Baillie Gifford books deal

Boycott threat

Book closed: Cheltenham has joined others because of boycott threats

The Cheltenham Literature Festival is the latest event to cut ties with the Edinburgh-based investment company Baillie Gifford after threats of a boycott over its holdings in companies linked to fossil fuels and Israel.

Baillie Gifford ended the longstanding partnership, expressing “great sadness”, while the event’s organisers said they had used Baillie Gifford’s money “to positive ends”.

The finance house, which manages £225 billion in assets though vehicles such as the FTSE 100 listed Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, has been targeted by the activist group Fossil Free Books over investment in fossil fuels and companies that have commercial dealings with Israel.

Sponsorship deals with the Edinburgh International Book Festival and the Hay Festival have already been withdrawn.

… more follows