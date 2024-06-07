Brand plan

BrewDog’s Watt reveals new business project

| June 7, 2024
James Watt
James Watt: brand advocate (pic: Terry Murden)

BrewDog co-founder James Watt who has stepped down as CEO has announced that his new business will be in the brand building space.

Mr Watt said Social Tip will “focus on building community and rewarding everyday people for genuine brand advocacy and love.”

He said: “We already have an amazing team of eight people and I am looking for a few driven individuals to help me build a remarkable company.”

Mr Watt handed over the reins of the brewing and pubs business last month to chief operating officer James Arrow and has taken on the new title of Captain and Co-founder.

He said in a social media post that he is looking to build a US operation for the new business

