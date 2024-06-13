Market Report

Bellway confirms offers for Crest Nicholson

| June 13, 2024
Bellway
Bellway is poised to be a consolidator

Bellway today confirmed that it has made several offers to acquire embattled housebuilding rival Crest Nicholson which earlier issued the latest in a string of profit warnings.

The latest move came on 7 May and was rejected by the Crest Nicholson board. It is said to have been worth about 253p per share, valuing the business at £667 million. Following today’s alert shares in Crest Nicholson slumped by 28p to 212.75p.

There was talk of Crest Nicholson being the next likely candidate to be acquired following Barratt Development’s swoop on Redrow.

Bellway said later that it believed there was a “compelling strategic and financial rationale” for a combination of the two businesses.

Crest Nicholson was founded in the 1960s and is now one of Britain’s biggest housebuilders. Its recent problems have included repeated cost overruns at a troublesome regeneration project in Farnham, Surrey; a fire in a block of flats that it built; and the recent discovery of construction defects at four sites.

… more follows

News, Markets, Property, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Nigel Farage in Edinburgh

Reform overtakes Tories in poll for first time

Nigel Farage’s Reform party has overtaken the Conservatives in polling for the first time inRead More

Ian Murray

‘Turbo-charged’ Scotland Office to get more powers

Labour plans to strengthen the power of the Scotland Office in a move that threatensRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.