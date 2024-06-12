Being organised can prevent workplace injury, according to statistics

Advertorial Content |

Slips, trips and falls on the same level were one of the most common injuries at work. In fact, they made up 32% of all accidents in the workplace in 2022/23, with 11,000 workers suffering serious injury as a result of a slip last year.

But many accidents could be prevented, and one of the simplest ways to do this is through organisation.

No matter if you work in a high-risk workplace like a warehouse or a lower-risk environment like an office, there are a few key things you can do to ensure slips, trips and falls are kept to a minimum.

Anti-slip matting, tape and stair treads

It’s easy to tread water inside after the rain, and even easier to prevent this from contributing to workplace accidents. With anti-slip matting or anti-slip tape, you can ensure any excess water and dirt from outside stays outside.

Make uneven surfaces easier to spot with tape or hi-visibility anti-slip stair nosings. Not only can these prevent trips, but they’re resistant to oil, grease and chemicals – helping to prevent slips as well.

Consider the weather

As mentioned, anti-slip matting can help prevent rain and dirt from being trodden in, but there are other environmental factors to consider when preventing slips, trips and falls.

This includes ensuring that the lighting in your workplace is sufficient, as well as gritting being carried out when frost or snow is forecast.

Wet floor signs are vital and should always be available when needed – despite the weather.

Spill kits and shadow boards

Another way to prevent slips, trips and falls is through good housekeeping. Spill cleaning kits are a great place to start. With this, you’ll be able to keep on top of spills and leaks as and when they appear, ensuring no unnecessary hazards.

Clearing obstacles and covering cables is just as important, with things like shadow boards and filing cabinets being crucial to helping you organise and store equipment.

Zone classification and labelling

Labelling items and areas can also be helpful, particularly if you’re in a large workplace environment with a significant number of hazards.

You may find zone classification a helpful thing to consider. This can help contain more dangerous materials and ensure the safety of each space is upheld.

In warehouses, the following zones may be required:

Receiving zone

Storage zone

Order processing and fulfilment zones

Shipping area

Inspection and quality control zones

Returns and reverse logistics

Cold storage or temperate-controlled zones

Hazardous materials storage zone

Battery charging zones

In warehouses with explosive atmospheres, ATEX zone classification is recommended.

Maintaining an organised workspace

It’s all very well putting these things in place, but the upkeep of the workspace is just as important to maintain. Each employee should be responsible for picking up any materials they have left on the floor, cleaning up any spills they create or spot, and ensuring items are placed back in their labelled zone or location.

With this, both employees and employers can work together to reduce the number of workplace accidents, starting with slips, trips and falls.