Aspect switches to employee ownership trust

| June 21, 2024
Team players: the Aspect staff

Communications consultancy, Aspect, is the latest fim to adopt the employee ownership model for tis 22 staff.

An employee ownership trust has been set up with founder and CEO Andrew McCallum remaining 9n post and Yvonne McCallum, continuing to lead the firm’s finance, commercial and legal functions.

Since being set up in 2019 Aspect’s revenue has grown by more than 250% £3.1 million from offices in Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

Other members of the leadership team include digital director Ewan Duthie, marketing director Jenny Adams, communication director Leona Minellas, and public affairs and stakeholder engagement director Peter Smyth.

The EOT will be chaired by independent trustee, June Boyle, who has experience at BP, RBS, BT, Lloyds Banking Group and most recently, Edinburgh Napier University.

