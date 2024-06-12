Alexander dresses Team GB for Paris Olympics

Tailor-made

Nadia Alexander, right, with Mallory Franklin of Team GB, Canoe Slalom

Scottish tailor Alexander Manufacturing will supply Team GB with formal wear for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Each athlete will be fitted with a bespoke suit and shirt, using British textiles, woven from McNaughton’s Perth cloth.

Nadia Alexander, founder, said: “It’s a real honour to dress Team GB. Each stitch embodies our passion for design and our commitment to showcasing the heritage of Scottish textiles.

“We’re creating more than just formal wear; we like to think that we are weaving the spirit of Great Britain into every Team GB garment.”

Ms Alexander chose to dress the athletes in 100% Scottish woven lightweight wool. The garments were assembled in Cumbernauld.

Tim Ellerton, Team GB’s commercial director, said, “The Olympic Games are the biggest sporting spectacle on the planet, and while all eyes are on Team GB athletes as they prepare to compete, they continue to represent their nation at a range of events on their return from the Games too.

“We’re pleased to be working with Alexander Manufacturing to ensure they look and feel their best, wherever they are.”