Aberdein Considine adds to private client team

Law

Emma Haverstock, Georgina McBride, Fiona O’Donnell, Karen Wooton, James MacKinnon, Aileen Entwistle, Nadine Todd, Kathryn Duncan and Rebecca White



Aberdein Considine, the property and legal services firm, has further strengthened its private client team with seven appointments.

The changes aim to strengthen practice areas including wills, powers of attorney, inheritance tax, estate and succession planning and trust and estate administration.

In Glasgow and Stirling, the firm welcomes Karen Wooton, senior associate, Fiona O’Donnell, associate, Rebecca White, senior solicitor, and Emma Haverstock, solicitor.

In Edinburgh, the new appointments are Georgina McBride, associate, Nadine Todd, senior solicitor, and Kathryn Duncan, solicitor.

There is a growing demand for private client services, particularly following the Covid pandemic, when many people began looking at matters such as succession planning. Studies have shown that estate planning and administration, as well as will writing, has seen significant growth in the past four years.

The additional staff are the latest in the private client team as a whole, taking the department to 27.

Jacqueline Law, managing partner, said the additions to the team “positions us perfectly as a firm to accelerate our growth in the area of private client work.”

Anderson Strathern has appointed one partner and a further three directors.

The hires strengthen Anderson Strathern’s dispute resolution, rural, and data & technology teams, while contributing sectoral expertise spanning health & safety, construction & engineering, agriculture and data protection.

Michael Collins joins as a partner in the firm’s dispute resolution team, director Ellen Eunson specialises in rural land and business, director David Freeland is a director and information governance advisor, while Julia McDonald joins as a director in the dispute resolution team.