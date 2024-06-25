£25 million distillery project for Inveraray Castle

Whisky plan

The distillery will be set in the grounds of the castle

A £25 million malt whisky distillery is planned at Inveraray Castle, seat of the Duke of Argyll, creating 20 jobs.

Argyll Estates and European spirits company, Stock Spirits Group, owner of the Clan Campbell whisky brand, has lodged an application to the local authority.

Clan Campbell is a blended Scotch whisky and the plan is to produce a single malt whisky in the new Inveraray Distillery which could also be used in the Clan Campbell blend.

It is one of the leading Scotch whisky brands in France and is also available in other European markets, including Germany and Czechia. In total it sells 1.2 million 9 litre cases in Europe. The brand was acquired last year by Stock Spirits Group from Pernod Ricard.

The proposal is to build a 950 square metre distillery, capable of producing up to two million litres of alcohol a year, within the grounds of the castle, together with a visitor centre. Cconstruction could begin early next year.

Torquhil Campbell, 13 th Duke of Argyll and Chief of Clan Campbell, said: “Inveraray Castle and Clan Campbell are inextricably linked, with the castle having been the Argyll family seat since the 15th century.

“To see Scotch whisky being distilled in the grounds will be a significant positive development – for the local community, for the castle and for Clan Campbell.”

Jean-Christophe Coutures, Chief Executive of Stock Spirits Group, said: “Clan Campbell Scotch whisky is an iconic whisky brand that has established strong links with the Duke of Argyll. I am proud that our company has the opportunity to establish a distillery near Inveraray Castle.

“This investment is an important step for the Group towards having its own single malt whisky production, which will strengthen the Clan Campbell brand and Stock Spirits’ presence in this growing category.

“Our state-of-the-art Inveraray Distillery will be equipped with the latest technologies, including those that are environmentally friendly. Its creation will also benefit the local community in the form of new jobs.

“We look forward to working with Argyll Estates on this next chapter in the Clan Campbell story.”