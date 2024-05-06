Work begins on €120m energy from waste plant

Landfill alternative

Allan MacGregor, CEO of Binn Group; Sebastien Petithuguenin of Paprec Energies

Work has begun on a €120 million energy from waste facility in Tayside that is being set up by France-based Paprec and Binn Group, Scotland’s largest independent waste management company.

The project was first announced in March 2022 and the construction phase will create 200 jobs.

The facility at the Binn Eco Park will be funded by Paprec, and built, owned and operated by Paprec Energies Binn, a joint venture with 30 employees.

The facility is designed to reduce carbon emissions from the management of residual waste and to provide low carbon energy for the local community. It will process up to 85,000 tonnes of residual waste each year and generate up to 8 MW of electricity. The plant also has capacity to generate up to 17MW of heat annually.

Sebastien Petithuguenin, CEO of Paprec Energies said: “We have built more than 200 such plants over recent years and have been behind the construction of a third of all UK EfW facilities. When this facility goes live in early 2026, it will become the third EfW plant operated by Paprec within the UK.

“The long term commitment of Perth & Kinross Council, including our 15-year partnership to treat local residual waste, was a key factor behind our major investment in this ambitious project.

Allan MacGregor, Binn Group CEO, said: “This new facility will be crucial in creating a cleaner solution for managing non-recyclable waste enabling businesses and local authorities to meet their legal obligations as Scotland continues its transition away from landfill waste in advance of next year’s landfill ban. It will also create a clean source of energy which will benefit local businesses and our wider community.”

Perth and Kinross Council leader, Councillor Grant Laing, described it as a ground-breaking project.

“It is fantastic to see work getting underway,” he said . “The investment in the Binn Eco Park at Glenfarg will support local jobs and also create a generous Community Benefit Fund.”