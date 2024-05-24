No deal

Wood rejects third takeover proposal from Sidara

| May 24, 2024
Wood Group solar
Wood Group continues to reject offers of a takeover

Energy services company Wood Group has rejected a third unsolicited takeover proposal from the Middle East group Dar Al-Handasah Consultants Shair and Partners Holdings, known as Sidara.

The latest cash offer of 220p per Wood share represents an increase of approximately 3.8% to the previous proposal of 212p submitted on 14 May which was a 3.4% uplift on the original 205p proposal submitted on 30 April.

In a statement this morning, the Wood board, together with its financial advisers, “concluded that it continued to significantly undervalue the group and its prospects. Accordingly, the board unanimously rejected the third proposal on 23 May.

… more follows

News, Deals & Enterprise, Energy, Scotland, UK, World No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Stephen Bird

Stephen Bird stepping down as CEO of Abrdn

Abrdn chief executive Stephen Bird has left the Edinburgh-based investment management company by mutual agreement.Read More

Starmer in Glasgow

Starmer says ‘there is no Labour without Scotland’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has sent a message to the nationalists that Scotland isRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.