Wood rejects third takeover proposal from Sidara

No deal

Wood Group continues to reject offers of a takeover

Energy services company Wood Group has rejected a third unsolicited takeover proposal from the Middle East group Dar Al-Handasah Consultants Shair and Partners Holdings, known as Sidara.

The latest cash offer of 220p per Wood share represents an increase of approximately 3.8% to the previous proposal of 212p submitted on 14 May which was a 3.4% uplift on the original 205p proposal submitted on 30 April.

In a statement this morning, the Wood board, together with its financial advisers, “concluded that it continued to significantly undervalue the group and its prospects. Accordingly, the board unanimously rejected the third proposal on 23 May.

