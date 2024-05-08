Wood rejects £1.4bn offer from Dubai rival Sidara

Latest interest

John Wood looks likely to face further offers

John Wood Group, the Aberdeen-based energy services company, has rebuffed a £1.4 billion ($1.8 billion) offer from Dubai-based engineering company Sidara.

Wood said it had received an unsolicited preliminary approach at 205p per share in cash from the family-owned predator, but after reviewing the proposal with its financial advisers it unanimously rejected it.

The board of the Scottish company said the offer undervalued the company and its prospects, despite representing a 35.5% premium on Wood’s closing price when it was made on 30 April.

Shares in John Wood Group shot up by as much as 26% after a Bloomberg report suggesting Sidara was considering a bid. The shares closed 27.9p higher (+16.91%) at 192.9p.

Sidara has until 5pm on 5 June to decide whether to make a formal offer.

“The board carefully considered the proposal, together with its financial advisers, and concluded that it fundamentally undervalued Wood and its future prospects. Accordingly, the board rejected the proposal unanimously,” the company stated.

Last year it turned down a buyout approach from private equity firm Apollo, valuing Wood at £1.68bn or 240p per share.

Hedge fund and activist shareholder Sparta Capital Management last month urged the engineering giant to consider selling itself.

Wood Group’s future “could be best supported by different owners, and we urge you to undertake a strategic review and explore the best way to maximise shareholder value, including a sale of the company,” it said in a letter.

Danni Hewson, AJ Bell head of financial analysis, said: “Setting the pace on the FTSE 250, engineering services company John Wood Group saw shares surge more than 16% on the news that it’s once again come to the attention of a would-be suitor.

“The fact the offer from Dubai-based Sidari ‘fundamentally undervalued’ the company and was summarily rejected will only pour more fuel on speculation that the business may not hang around London markets for long either.

“Activist investors have been pushing for change and the share price moves today suggest investors expect Sidari could sweeten the pot, or former suitor Apollo might take another look.”