Wood evaluating fourth offer proposal from Sidara

Revised price

Wood Group is being pursued by a Middle East firm

Middle East group Sidara has made a fourth and final proposed offer for Aberdeen energy services company Wood which is being considered by the board.

In a statement suggesting it may be prepared to accept this latest move, the board of Wood it had received a new cash proposal form Dar Al-Handasah Consultants Shair and Partners (Sidara) of 230 pence per Wood share, valuing the company at £1.59 billion.

Wood said the proposal is being evaluated and a further announcement will be made in due course.

Sidara has been given until 5pm on 5 June to decide whether to make a formal offer. It has stated that this latest proposed price is final and represents a 52% premium to the closing Wood share price on 29 April 2024, that being the date prior to the first proposal made by Sidara.

It is also a 30.4% premium to Wood’s 52 week high share price as at 29 April 2024, excluding any days when Wood was in an offer period.

Wood has not engaged with Sidara since Sidara made its first approach and Sidara said it does not believe that its proposal can be progressed unless there is engagement.

The latest offer price is just below the 240p per share that Wood rejected last year from Apollo which then walked away. Some shareholders may hold out for Apollo to return, or another bidder to gatecrash the process.