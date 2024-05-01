Why It’s Easier Than Ever Before For UK Businesses To Install Solar Panels

Advertorial Content |

Installing solar panels on a commercial roof or property might seem like a major step, but the market has come a long way over the years.

As a result, companies looking to upgrade their solar array or start generating solar power will find that it’s easier than ever in 2024.

Here are some of the changes that have occurred in the industry over recent years and how they’ve made it easier than ever before to start generating solar power.

More Dedicated Providers

Previously, many companies looking for solar panels would have to deal with domestic suppliers, who often had long waiting lists and didn’t offer the solutions needed. However, dedicated commercial solar panel companies, such as AR Power, now provide custom solar arrays for businesses. As such, organisations can get unique solutions that will meet their solar power generation needs.

Greater Need For Energy Independence

The world is changing, and factors such as wars and supply chain issues have been causing rapid energy price rises over recent years. By generating their own electricity through solar panels, businesses can reduce their dependence on the grid and insulate themselves from rising energy costs. Being dependent on another organisation for power leaves companies vulnerable to issues if that organisation is no longer able to supply them for any reason. Taking control of their own power supplies and bringing them in-house is a simple way for business leaders across the UK to future-proof themselves against potential disasters.

Reduced Planning Rules

At the end of 2023, the UK government made changes to its planning law for solar panels, meaning that businesses wouldn’t have to apply for planning permission for solar panels depending on the amount of electricity generated. As such, businesses won’t have to take the time to apply for permission for most solar PV systems, making the installation process more straightforward. This move was designed to encourage more businesses to make the most of the technology and will help to cut down the amount of time and administration needed to have solar panels fitted onto commercial buildings.

Increased Options

Modern solar panels come in a variety of types and can be mounted not only to sloping roofs but also flat ones. Additionally, solar panels can be ground mounted or fitted to the top of car park roofs. With so many different options available, companies of all sizes and types can find a way to fit solar panels and generate renewable energy. While previously, companies were hindered by the type of technology available, modern business leaders can explore a wide range of options and find ones that will last and generate enough energy to power their organisations.

In Summary: Now Is The Ideal Time For Companies To Embrace Solar Power

With increasingly favourable market conditions, it has never been easier for UK businesses to take advantage of the benefits offered by solar panel installations. Whether driven by a desire to reduce energy costs, meet sustainability goals, or contribute to a greener future, the time is ripe for companies to embrace this renewable energy source in 2024. The need for sustainable energy sources isn’t going away, and as costs remain high for energy, we can expect to see more companies embracing solar energy throughout the following year and for the foreseeable future.