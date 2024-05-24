Whisky firm adds Swiss watchmaker CEO to board

Drinks

Catherine Rénier: non-executive director

Whisky distiller Edrington Group has appointed the chief executive of a luxury Swiss watchmaker to its board.

Catherine Rénier, who heads up Jaeger-LeCoultre, joins the producer of The Macallan and Famous Grouse brands as a non-executive director.

She replaces Alice Avis, who is stepping down from Edrington in September after nine years on its board.

Ms Rénier has also held senior positions at the fashion house Cartier and the jeweller Van Cleef & Arpels.

Crawford Gillies, chairman of Glasgow-based Edrington, said Ms Rénier’s track record of “building brands and driving growth in the luxury goods sector will be invaluable”.

Scott McCroskie, chief executive, said: “Catherine Rénier’s deep understanding of the luxury brands market, together with her international experience across Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific, will be a significant asset to Edrington as we work to become the world’s best at crafting exceptional spirit brands that are loved by consumers.

“I would like to thank Alice Avis for her counsel and support over nine years in which Edrington’s business has been transformed.

“Alice’s expertise in brand building played a central role in this process and has continually gone well beyond what could reasonably be expected to support our marketing teams directly in building our capabilities.”