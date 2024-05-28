Valentine hired as non-exec chair of Muckle Media

Public relations

Iain Valentine, left, with senior staff Linsay Brown, Nathalie Agnew, Chris Batchelor, Jacquelyn Whyte

Muckle Media, the communications agency, has appointed Iain Valentine as its first non-executive chairman.

Mr Valentine has enjoyed a career in digital and brand agencies including 17 years as creative director, co-owner and managing partner of Edinburgh creative agency Whitespace.

He led a management buy-out before it was acquired and integrated into global network Dentsu.

In 2020, he became CEO at Isobar UK, Dentsu’s global digital experience and transformation agency responsible for more than 400 people and £24m in revenue.

Most recently, he held a leadership and transformation role as group managing director of Dentsu Creative before stepping down in 2022 to pursue a portfolio career.

His appointment at Muckle Media follows the recent promotion of its former creative lead, Jacquelyn Whyte, to director responsible for creative thinking and business development.

Founder and managing director of Muckle Media, Nathalie Agnew, said: “Iain’s impressive track record leading the growth of Whitespace means he has overcome many of the challenges facing agencies and also identified and worked through many of the opportunities for growth, so his insights will be invaluable.”