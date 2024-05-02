US group swoops on Aberdeenshire subsea firm

Fleet boost

Neil Potter: remarkable opportunity

ROVOP, an Aberdeen-based provider of remotely operated vehicles, has been acquired by US offshore services conglomerate Edison Chouest.

Alongside its subsea service company, C-Innovation, Chouest will now control a fleet of over 100 ROVs and six autonomous underwater vehicles.

Neil Potter, CEO of ROVOP., said: “This is a remarkable opportunity for growth, innovation and delivery of even greater value to our clients, bringing a significantly increased fleet of ROVs and an expanded knowledge that our customers will be able to tap into.

“Our specialist teams have helped drive our recent growth and we now look forward to integrating with the Chouest family and leveraging their global resources to enhance our capabilities and expand our reach.”

ROVOP was previously backed by specialist energy private equity firm Bluewater.

Owner executive Dino Chouest. “This acquisition is a key part of our strategy to enhance our integrated subsea services. We are excited to welcome ROVOP’s talented team into our family. Their expertise and capabilities are crucial as we expand our portfolio and continue to offer industry-leading solutions to our clients.”

The integration of ROVOP into Chouest’s operations will begin immediately, with full integration expected to enhance service delivery and operational efficiency across all entities involved.