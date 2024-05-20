Thomson leads projects at Capital Credit Union

Finance

Colin Thomson: new projects

Colin Thomson is embarking on new projects for Capital Credit Union after taking up the newly-created role of head of growth marketing.

He joined CCU in March and will be aiming to increase the number of partnerships with employers helping to give their staff access to ethical financial products.

He will also lead the fair fan finance initiative in conjunction with Scotland’s top football clubs providing loans to help supporters buy their season tickets.

Mr Thomson joined CCU from Edinburgh-based human factors company IHF and previously worked at Network ROI and Hutchinson Networks.

CCU has seen lending top £25 million for the first time in its 35-year history. Recent half year results also highlighted a record month of lending of over £1.1 million in February alone.

Mr Thomson said: “I am thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with Capital. I am deeply passionate about the credit union’s brand and I am committed to leveraging my expertise to facilitate its expansion into untapped markets.”

CCU’s chief executive, Marlene Shiels, said: “We are delighted to welcome Colin to our

senior team. His extensive experience and innovative approach to marketing will be

instrumental in driving forward our growth strategies.”