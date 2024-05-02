Swinney offers Forbes key role if party backs him

SNP leadership

John Swinney: ‘Kate Forbes has much to contribute’ (pic: Terry Murden / DB Media Services)

John Swinney today declared his candidacy for the SNP leadership and said he would offer former Finance Secretary Kate Forbes a “significant” role in his government.

Hinting that Ms Forbes would not stand against him, Mr Swinney described her as an “intelligent, creative and thoughtful person who has much to contribute”.

Mr Swinney, who was party leader 20 years ago, told a gathering of current ministers and party supporters in Edinburgh that he wanted to rebuild the party.

Among those in the audience were Economy Secretary Mairi McAllan, who introduced him, Culture Secretary Angus Robertson, Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop and the independence minister Jamie Hepburn. MPs Pete Wishart and Alison Thewlis were also in attendance.

Just three days after Humza Yousaf resigned as leader and First Minister following a bungled sacking of his Green party colleagues, Mr Swinney said the party is “not as cohesive as it needs to be. That has to change.”

Explaining his decision to stand, he added: “I could have stood back and let others sort it out, but I care too much to walk on by.”

He said that if chosen as the next leader he intends to be in office for the long term.

“I am no caretaker. I am no interim leader,” he declared, saying he will fight the General Election and the 2026 Scottish elections, “two contests which I intend to win”.

He added: “Once I have built a unified team the opposition parties had better watch out.”

He said that calling an election now to let the public decide on who should be First Minister was a “red herring” as it is a fixed term parliament which envisages there would be changes of personnel.

Describing himself as “centre left”, he said his goal would be to “pursue economic growth and social justice, but not economic growth for its own sake”. He said growth must support better public services and tackle poverty, repeating the message of Mr Yousaf.

“The government I aspire to lead will do all in its powers to eradicate child poverty,” he said, describing poverty as a “curse”.

He said the public want to see their lives getting better and he called for an end to the “nasty” tone of politics, particularly in the chamber, saying MSPs needed to show each other more courtesy.

…. more follows