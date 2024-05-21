Swinney fires Pringle in shake-up of backroom team

Adviser exits

Kevin Pringle has been sacked by John Swinney

One of the most experienced advisers in the Scottish Government has been sacked by First Minister John Swinney in a reorganisation of his support team.

Kevin Pringle was an adviser to Alex Salmond, Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf, but Mr Swinney has decided to dispense with his services less than a year after being brought in to help his struggling predecessor.

Mr Pringle’s 30 years as official spokesman and strategic communications adviser included a spell working for Mr Swinney during his first period as SNP leader.

There are murmurings within the party that letting him go further undermines the stability that the First Minister is seeking.

Mr Pringle’s knowledge of the workings of the party and the government are also viewed as crucial in the run-up to a General Election and two years out from the Scottish elections. Callum McCaig, who was the head of policy, has also left government.

Mr Pringle left his government role 2015 just months after the independence referendum and joined the public affairs company Charlotte Street Partners.

His return under Mr Yousaf did not work out happily for either of them, with Mr Yousaf stumbling into poor decisions and resigning before a no confidence vote in the parliament.