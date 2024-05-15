Sustainability champion Young leaves Abrdn

ESG departure

Amanda Young: complained about excessive regulation (pic: Terry Murden / DB Media Services)

Abrdn’s chief sustainability officer Amanda Young has left the FTSE 250-listed asset manager after a decade with the company.

Ms Young is the second departure from the Edinburgh-based firm’s ESG team this year. Eva Cairns, head of sustainability insight and climate strategy, left the firm to join Scottish Widows in April.

Ms Young joined Abrdn in 2013 as its head of responsible investment. She was promoted to her current role in 2022 and was responsible for embedding sustainability into each part of the fund giant’s business.

She began her career as a socially responsible investing analyst at charity fund manager CCLA Investment Management in 2001. She later joined Newton Investment Management to take on a similar role at its BNY Mellon subsidiary.

Last September, Ms Young warned that excessive regulation in the sector was damaging morale and likely to spark an exodus of senior talent.

“We’re on our knees at the moment. I’m exhausted, I’m fed up, and I feel like I’ve become a compliance function,” she told Financial News.

Ms Young sits on the board of Social Investment Scotland’s SIS Ventures fund and chairs the Investment Association’s sustainability and responsible investment committee.