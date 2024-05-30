Fans flock to games

Supporters set new attendance record for SPFL

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter | May 30, 2024
Celtic v Rangers
Increase: The SPFL has set a new record.

The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) has attracted a record number of supporters for the second year running.

A total of 5,151,522 supporters turned out to watch their teams across all SPFL competitions in season 2023/24 – the highest figure in the SPFL era – with 25 SPFL member clubs reporting season-on-season attendance rises for league matches.

Attendances in the Championship grew by more than 50 per cent – up from 397,373 in season 2022/23 to 609,823 in season 2023/24.

The highest percentage increase in support of any SPFL club was Championship side Raith Rovers, whose average support for its 18 home league games rose from 1,982 in season 2022/23 to 4,192 in season 2023/24.

That year-on-year figure for SPFL matches is a rise of 64,122 supporters on the previous record set in season 2022/23, when 5,087,400 fans attended SPFL matches – the first time over five million fans had attended games in the SPFL era.

A total of 4,746,052 fans attended games across the Premiership, Championship, League 1 and League 2, including play-off fixtures, in season 2023/24. A total of 3,760,765 attended games in the Premiership in season 2023/24.

In League 1, 215,260 fans attended matches, with 107,775 watching games in League 2 – the highest yearly figure for the Scottish fourth tier in the SPFL era. A further 52,429 supporters attended matches across the various SPFL play-offs this season.

Neil Doncaster, SPFL group chief executive, said: “After topping five million fans across an SPFL season for the first time in season 2022/23, it is hugely promising to see attendances growing even further this season.”

