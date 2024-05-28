SGN begins search for CEO as Wild joins HS2

Energy

Mark Wild: rail role

Scotland Gas Networks’ chief executive Mark Wild has been appointed to lead Europe’s biggest infrastructure project, HS2.

Mr Wild has been asked to take on the role having previously delivered Crossrail and the Elizabeth Line in London. A search for his successor at SGN has begun.

SGN’s chairman Nick Salmon said: “We are immensely grateful to Mark for his energy, strategic vision and leadership. SGN is a key part of the UK’s critical national infrastructure, playing an important role as we seek to maintain a secure and resilient energy system which underpins a net zero economy.

“SGN is in a strong position with a clear business strategy and key appointments made to the senior management team over the past two years. The organisation is in advanced preparations for the next price control and remains a leader in developing clean energy projects to repurpose the UK gas network.

“Mark will continue to lead the business for up to 12 months or until his successor is appointed and he will ensure that SGN delivers excellent service to our customers through a safe and reliable network. The search for SGN’s next CEO is already underway.”

Mr Wild said: “SGN is a fantastic organisation with a bright future. I’m looking forward to the challenge of leading HS2 but for now the executive team and I are 100% focused our mission of delivering an enduring and thriving business in service of our six million customers.”