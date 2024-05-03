Second Turkish built ferry prepares to launch

Fleet boost

MV Loch Indaal will join the fleet next year

A Turkish shipyard will launch a second ferry for the Scottish fleet next month. The MV Loch Indaal will slip into the water at Cemre Marin Endustri shipyard in Yalova for fitting out.

Following the launch of MV Isle of Islay in March this year the new ferry will serve the Islay and Jura routes and is on schedule to be delivered in February next year.

Jim Anderson, director of vessels at the procurement agency CMAL, said: “With the launch of Isle of Islay in March, and Glen Rosa in April, Loch Indaal will be the third vessel to launch within three months.

“Work is progressing well at Cemre, and we are on schedule and on budget with all four vessels, which will be welcome news for islanders.”

Along with the two long-delayed ferries being built at the Ferguson yard in Inverclyde there should be six new vessels available for CalMac, the Hebrides ferry operator, before the end of next year.

The new ferry will have sufficient passenger accommodation to meet anticipated demand, as well as a clear focus on freight.

Eacb of the Turkish vessels will have capacity for up to 450 passengers and 100 cars, or 14 commercial vehicles. This will provide a combined 40% increase in vehicle and freight capacity on the Islay routes and will improve the overall resilience of the wider fleet.