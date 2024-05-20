Airline grows

Ryanair profits soar as passenger numbers rise

By a Daily Business reporter | May 20, 2024
Ryanair
Ryanair enjoyed a bumper year

Ryanair has posted a 35% rise in annual pretax profit to €2.13 billion from €1.57 billion despite being hit by strikes across Europe.

The company shook off the effects higher staff pay and 67 days of air traffic control strikes in 2023, with thousands of flight cancellations from and to Germany, Spain, Italy and the UK.

Revenue climbed 25% to €13.44bn from €10.78bn.

The Dublin-based airline carried 183.7 million customers for the financial year to the end of March, up 9% from 168.6 million last year.

This was boosted by a “record” first half and strong Easter traffic in late March. The average fare rose 21% to €49.80.

