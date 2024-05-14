RWE to develop green hydrogen at Grangemouth

Site plan

Grangemouth could be at the heart of Scotland’s decarbonisation (pic: Terry Murden)

RWE, the electricity generator, is behind a new plan to develop a hydrogen plant at Grangemouth in a move that has raised hopes for the future of the site.

The project will switch the focus from existing plans to produce blue hydrogen, which is powered by gas, to green hydrogen which uses renewable sources.

RWE will supply the first hydrogen produced to INEOS Grangemouth, helping the firm to significantly reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and will offer other industrial users the chance to transition to green hydrogen, putting the site at the heart of decarbonisation in Scotland.

The project, could be operational by 2029 and constructed on land within the Grangemouth industrial complex, adjacent to the INEOS facility and the hydrogen produced will be piped a short distance to the site.

It will support INEOS Grangemouth’s commitment to have Net Zero carbon emissions by 2045 and contribute to the decarbonisation of other existing and future industries in Grangemouth.

A planning application and local consultation are due in the coming months.

Sopna Sury, COO Hydrogen RWE Generation; “This is a significant step towards RWE’s ambitions for the production of green hydrogen in Scotland.

“As one of the world’s leading energy companies, RWE has significant experience in onshore and offshore wind, developing green hydrogen production plants and operating large scale gas plants.

“This project at Grangemouth aligns with the Scottish Government’s vision for a ‘Just Transition’, putting Scotland at the forefront of the green revolution while protecting jobs and decarbonising Grangemouth.”

Colin Pritchard, sustainability director at the INEOS Grangemouth site, said, “This perfectly augments our project to develop a low-carbon (blue) hydrogen production unit at Grangemouth, with the CO2 exported deep underground in the North Sea via the Acorn transport and storage system.

“Together these projects support delivery of our net zero roadmap and place Grangemouth at the heart of Scotland’s future hydrogen economy.”

Scotland holds strategic importance for RWE, with approximately 480MW of installed renewable capacity across 26 sites. With further expansions underway, including 100MW of onshore wind in construction, RWE remains committed to driving the transition to renewable energy and advancing hydrogen development initiatives across the country.

RWE is dedicated to delivering clean, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions to communities across the UK. RWE is actively developing green hydrogen projects across Europe and targets 2GW of its own green hydrogen electrolyser capacity in its core markets by 2030.