£3.4m project

Ride Ness bike plan ‘will create world class facility’

| May 24, 2024
Glendoe Estate: location for bike park plan

Plans have been unveiled to create Scotland’s first purpose-built bike park through picturesque forest in the Highlands.

The proposed Ride Ness development on Glendoe Estate near Fort Augustus is a £3.4 million investment in the leisure activity and in the region’s tourism sector.

Ride Ness is the brainchild of Andrew Vernon, whose family has owned Glendoe Estate since the 1950s, and Neil Campbell, a lifelong mountain biker and trail builder from Beauly.

There will be 26km of trail riding as well as a dedicated downhill racetrack. There would also be coaching zones and skills areas with an on-site bike shop offering a range of services.

Alongside that will sit areas for campervans, other accommodation, an adventure playground, a café and a mini off-road driving experience.

Mr Vernon said: “Ride Ness has been carefully designed to complement Fort Augustus and the surrounding area.

“At the heart of our proposal is a world-class mountain bike trail centre, however our vision is to create a place for everyone to enjoy.

“We intend to create something truly special in the nature and diversity of our bike trails. Neil is designing our trails to suit all abilities and tastes in a progressive nature so that riders can easily progress their skills safely, whilst experts will find all of the challenge and excitement they could wish for.”

