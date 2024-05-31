Red card for plastic pitches from season 2026-27

Top-flight vote

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Change: Rugby Park.

Artificial pitches are to be banned in the Scottish Premiership from season 2026-27. The move comes after a vote by all 12 top-flight clubs on an SPFL resolution which required nine votes to pass.

Of next season’s Premiership, only Kilmarnock have a plastic pitch although the Ayrshire club should be back on grass next year.

A league spokesperson said: “The SPFL board has granted a two-year period to allow clubs with an artificial pitch to plan for the phasing out of artificial pitches in the top tier of Scottish football.

“The SPFL board recently approved plans for a Premiership-wide project to work with a leading pitch consultancy firm, which is regularly used by UEFA, to improve the standards of grass pitches in the cinch Premiership.

“The SPFL will be engaging with Premiership clubs on this project ahead of the new season.”