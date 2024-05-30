Rangers CEO Bisgrove quits to join Saudi league

Ibrox change

James Bisgrove: leaves after five years

Rangers chief executive James Bisgrove is leaving to take on a new football role in the Middle East.

The 39-year-old has brought his five year spell with the Ibrox club to an end after accepting a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League.

It is understood he is moving to newly-promoted Al Qadsiah, owned by Saudi oil giant Aramco.

Ibrox director John Bennett will assume the role of executive chairman and head up an executive structure made up of chief finance officer, James Taylor; director of football recruitment, Nils Koppen; football operations director Creag Robertson and chief commercial officer, Karim Virani.

He commented: “I would like to thank James for the work he has done at the club over the last five years as commercial and marketing director, and latterly, as our CEO.

“Our commercial revenues grew significantly under James’ leadership, while in the last year, he was an integral part of the off-field restructuring the club has implemented.”

Rangers promoted Bisgrove last year after managing director Stewart Robertson stood down.