Property investment expected to rise in Scotland

Growing appetite

Housebuilding is expected to rise

Landlords expect Scotland to attract the most residential property investment in the UK outside of London and the southeast of England in the next three years.

Research by RSM UK, the accountancy firm, also indicated Scotland will see an uptick in commercial property deals.

Fourteen per cent of landlords said Scotland would attract the most residential investment, compared with 7% in the 2023 study.

Forty-eight per cent said London would receive the greatest amount, followed by the southeast on 25%.