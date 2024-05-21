Political uncertainty ‘risks energy security and jobs’

Offshore warning

Investment in renewables ‘needs to be accelerated’

Politicians need to agree an energy plan that will secure the UK’s supplies and thousands of jobs, according to a new report published today.

Offshore Energies UK, the industry group, has endorsed the findings of Delivering Our Energy Future, a new report by Robert Gordon University (RGU) calling for “urgent alignment across the political spectrum”.

It wants an acceleration of the renewables transition in Scotland that will sustain thousands of UK offshore energy industry jobs, supply chain investments and the economic contribution of the workforce.

Researchers have indicated that £200 billion needs to be invested by 2030 in developing offshore wind, carbon capture, utilisation and storage, grid capacity and hydrogen production.

It warns that political uncertainty, including Labour’s intent to end new exploration for oil and gas, is a cause for concern.

The report’s author Professor Paul de Leeuw, Director of the Robert Gordon University Energy Transition Institute in Aberdeen has warned a more agile and joined up approach is required to address how the country can best secure its energy ambitions, while addressing the cost-of-living crisis, managing energy security and delivering on the net zero agenda.

Mike Tholen Offshore Energies UK sustainability and policy director said: “The UK energy transition has the potential to provide tens of thousands of new jobs in the next few years and many of them will require the skills and expertise of the UK’s oil and gas sector.

“Our manifesto published ahead of this year’s election, has highlighted research demonstrating £200 billion of investment potential in the UK energy sector.

“We’re in regular contact with policymakers. Our message is simple. Support homegrown energy and recognise the critical role of our existing industries. We need to unlock greater investment to secure jobs, energy security and economic growth.”