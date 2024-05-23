Police send Murrell finances report to prosecutors

Investigation

Peter Murrell with his wife Nicola Sturgeon

Scotland’s prosecution service has received a report from Police Scotland in relation to charges against former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell.

The Crown Office will now decide if there is enough evidence to prosecute Mr Murrell who is accused of embezzling party funds.

Mr Murrell is the husband of former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who remains under investigation as part of Operation Branchform, the investigation into SNP finances.

It was set up to look into how more than £600,000 of crowdfunding was used by the party. Mr Murrell was arrested on 5 April last year and subsequently released without charge while further inquiries were carried out.

He was taken into custody again by police last month and charged with embezzlement.

In a statement, Police Scotland said it had submitted a “standard prosecution report” to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) in relation to a 59-year-old man who was charged on April 18, 2024 in connection with the embezzlement of funds from the Scottish National Party.

“Investigations continue and we are unable to comment further,” it said.

Ms Sturgeon was arrested on 11 June last year, with officers questioning her for more than seven hours in a police station before she was released without charge while further inquiries were carried out. Former party treasurer Colin Beattie was also arrested and released without charge and also remains under investigation.