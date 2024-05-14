Pier expands portfolio in deal with Valor Energy

Acquisition

Jordan Ferguson

Engineering and modular solutions company Pier Solutions has acquired V-TES and V-TES Renewables, from Aberdeen-based consortium Valor Energy Group in a seven-figure deal.

The acquisition represents further diversification for Kintore-based Pier under Jordan Ferguson, newly-appointed as full-time CEO following an interim period in the position.

The investment in V-TES and V-TES Renewables further strengthens its targets for growth in the energy sector.

Mr Ferguson said: “The acquisition of a specialist provider of electrical engineering services and equipment will further empower Pier to meet the evolving needs of our customers both onshore and offshore.”

Aberdein Considine facilitated the deal led by partner of corporate and commercial, Rod Hutchison.