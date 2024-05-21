Paphitis opens Scotland’s first Ryman Design store

Retail launch

Rymans Design owned by Theo Paphitis is opening Edinburgh (pic of Paphitis by Terry Murden)

High street entrepreneur Theo Paphitis is opening a Ryman Design Store in Edinburgh, the first in Scotland.

Former Dragons’ Den panelist Mr Paphitis, owner and chairman of Ryman, said the store in the St James Quarter will build on the brand’s presence in key locations around the UK.

“Creativity runs through Edinburgh’s veins, which is why opening our new design-led store… was a no-brainer for me.

“This will be our fourth Ryman Design store, and because of the fantastic response they’ve had from our customers, there are more in the pipeline.”

The stores offer various stationery products from brands such as Ban.do, Kate Spade, POSCA, Legami, Violet Studios / Crafters Companion and Midori.

The brand has grown confidently into the market over the past year and is taking valuable learnings into the rest of the estate, after the successful launches of the first three Ryman Design stores.

Following the launch of Ryman Design Edinburgh, the brand is looking ahead to more stores opening in the near future.