Locations added
Openreach extends full-fibre across Scotland
Full fibre broadband is heading to 28 more Scottish city suburbs, towns and villages, as part of a broadband upgrade by Openreach.
Port Glasgow, Possil in Glasgow, Wester Hailes in Edinburgh, Grantown on Spey in the Highlands, Scone in Perth and Kinross, Tobermory on the Isle of Mull and 22 others communities will benefit from the roll-out.
Several locations in Fife and South Lanarkshire will be upgraded, while more parts of Aberdeen and Dundee are also included.
They join 1.2 million homes and businesses across Scotland who already have access to Openreach’s network.
Across the UK, Openreach has published updated plans to build full fibre broadband to a record 517 more locations – covering a further 2.7 million homes and businesses.
Robert Thorburn, Openreach partnership director for Scotland, said: “Our rollout of full fibre broadband is a huge infrastructure success story. As far as we know, no company is building faster or further in Europe.”
Scottish Government Employment and Investment Minister Tom Arthur said: “Digital infrastructure is a key enabler to support economic growth right across Scotland.
“It’s why the Scottish Government is making record investment in broadband infrastructure this year, and we will continue to work alongside Openreach and other partners to continue improving and extending our digital network to benefit communities and businesses across the country.”
|Local Authority
|Area for upgrade
|Aberdeen City
|Bieldside
Bucksburn
Dyce
|Aberdeenshire
|Insch
|Argyll and Bute
|Tobermory
|City of Edinburgh
|Pentland
Wester Hailes
|Dundee City
|Fairmuir
Steeple
|Falkirk
|Banknock
|Fife
|Balmullo
Glenrothes Central
Glenrothes South
Newport on Tay
Tayport
|Glasgow City
|Possil
|Highland
|Evanton
Fortrose
Grantown on Spey
|Inverclyde
|Port Glasgow (Newark)
|Perth and Kinross
|Invergowrie
Scone
|Renfrewshire
|Lochwinnoch
|South Lanarkshire
|Blantyre
Bothwell
Hamilton
Larkhall
|West Lothian
|Livingston Bridge