Openreach extends full-fibre across Scotland

| May 28, 2024
Openreach worker
Openreach is upgrading in 28 further locations

Full fibre broadband is heading to 28 more Scottish city suburbs, towns and villages, as part of a broadband upgrade by Openreach.

Port Glasgow, Possil in Glasgow, Wester Hailes in Edinburgh, Grantown on Spey in the Highlands, Scone in Perth and Kinross, Tobermory on the Isle of Mull and 22 others communities will benefit from the roll-out.

Several locations in Fife and South Lanarkshire will be upgraded, while more parts of Aberdeen and Dundee are also included.

They join 1.2 million homes and businesses across Scotland who already have access to Openreach’s network.

Across the UK, Openreach has published updated plans to build full fibre broadband to a record 517 more locations – covering a further 2.7 million homes and businesses. 

Robert Thorburn, Openreach partnership director for Scotland, said: “Our rollout of full fibre broadband is a huge infrastructure success story. As far as we know, no company is building faster or further in Europe.”

Scottish Government Employment and Investment Minister Tom Arthur said: “Digital infrastructure is a key enabler to support economic growth right across Scotland.

“It’s why the Scottish Government is making record investment in broadband infrastructure this year, and we will continue to work alongside Openreach and other partners to continue improving and extending our digital network to benefit communities and businesses across the country.”

Local AuthorityArea for upgrade
Aberdeen CityBieldside
Bucksburn
Dyce
AberdeenshireInsch
Argyll and ButeTobermory
City of EdinburghPentland
Wester Hailes
Dundee CityFairmuir
Steeple
FalkirkBanknock
FifeBalmullo
Glenrothes Central
Glenrothes South
Newport on Tay
Tayport
Glasgow CityPossil
HighlandEvanton
Fortrose
Grantown on Spey
InverclydePort Glasgow (Newark)
Perth and KinrossInvergowrie
Scone
RenfrewshireLochwinnoch
South LanarkshireBlantyre
Bothwell
Hamilton
Larkhall
West LothianLivingston Bridge
