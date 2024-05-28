Openreach extends full-fibre across Scotland

Locations added

Openreach is upgrading in 28 further locations

Full fibre broadband is heading to 28 more Scottish city suburbs, towns and villages, as part of a broadband upgrade by Openreach.

Port Glasgow, Possil in Glasgow, Wester Hailes in Edinburgh, Grantown on Spey in the Highlands, Scone in Perth and Kinross, Tobermory on the Isle of Mull and 22 others communities will benefit from the roll-out.

Several locations in Fife and South Lanarkshire will be upgraded, while more parts of Aberdeen and Dundee are also included.

They join 1.2 million homes and businesses across Scotland who already have access to Openreach’s network.

Across the UK, Openreach has published updated plans to build full fibre broadband to a record 517 more locations – covering a further 2.7 million homes and businesses.

Robert Thorburn, Openreach partnership director for Scotland, said: “Our rollout of full fibre broadband is a huge infrastructure success story. As far as we know, no company is building faster or further in Europe.”

Scottish Government Employment and Investment Minister Tom Arthur said: “Digital infrastructure is a key enabler to support economic growth right across Scotland.

“It’s why the Scottish Government is making record investment in broadband infrastructure this year, and we will continue to work alongside Openreach and other partners to continue improving and extending our digital network to benefit communities and businesses across the country.”

Local Authority Area for upgrade Aberdeen City Bieldside

Bucksburn

Dyce Aberdeenshire Insch Argyll and Bute Tobermory City of Edinburgh Pentland

Wester Hailes Dundee City Fairmuir

Steeple Falkirk Banknock Fife Balmullo

Glenrothes Central

Glenrothes South

Newport on Tay

Tayport Glasgow City Possil Highland Evanton

Fortrose

Grantown on Spey Inverclyde Port Glasgow (Newark) Perth and Kinross Invergowrie

Scone Renfrewshire Lochwinnoch South Lanarkshire Blantyre

Bothwell

Hamilton

Larkhall West Lothian Livingston Bridge