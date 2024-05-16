OnPath plans battery storage park in West Lothian

Power project

Michael Newton: milestone

A £130 million battery storage park that could power more than half a million homes is being planned for West Lothian.

Lanarkshire-based OnPath Energy (formerly Banks Renewables), has submitted an application to build the plant on a three hectare site.

It would meet the peak electricity demands of around 240,000 homes for two hours – or the

average demands of around 600,000 households for the same period.

The 200-megawatt facility is earmarked for the Pond Industrial Estate, south-east of Bathgate.

Michael Newton, sustainable development co-ordinator at OnPath Energy said: “This marks an incredibly exciting milestone for our efforts to bolster Scotland’s renewable energy landscape.

“Battery storage solutions are going to play an ever more critical role in providing green

reserve energy when variable sources dip – letting us tap into pre-generated reserves rather

than relying on imported energy or fossil fuels.

“Now that these plans are on the table and moving ahead with full momentum, I strongly

believe Pond Flexible Energy Park has the potential to become a best-in-class asset for

supporting net zero targets across the region.”

Nuclear plan

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has asked UK ministers to begin preparing for a nuclear power plant to be built in Scotland.

The SNP is opposed to nuclear power but during an appearance at a House of Lords Committee, the Scottish Secretary predicted a unionist administration will be in power in Scotland after the next Holyrood election in 2026.

“On the small nuclear reactors, I have asked the energy minister to plan for one in Scotland,” he said.

“I believe that in 2026 we’ll see a unionist regime again in Holyrood and they will move forward with that.”

SNP MP Tommy Sheppard said Mr Jack’s comments were “undermining and patronising our democratically-elected government”.

He said: “His comments and the decision to ignore the Scottish Government on building new nuclear reactors in Scotland show exactly how this Westminster government sees Scotland and its people – a nation that should get in line and know its place.”



