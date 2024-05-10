Ogilvie calls time on running Big Partnership office

Media moves

Zoe Ogilvie: time to step aside

Zoe Ogilvie, who set up the Aberdeen branch of public relations firm Big Partnership 22 years ago, is stepping down as head of the office and will hand over to Gayle Grant, who leads the agency’s energy practice.

Ms Ogilvie, who will continue to work key clients and advise colleagues, posted a message on social media that the “time is right for me to step aside but it’s also right for the business.”

She was part of the management buyout team that acquired Big from founding directors Alex Barr and Neil Gibson in 2016. She is also on the board of Aberdeen Football Club.

Ms Grant is a former journalist who spent several years in agency roles in Cambridge and Manchester and led campaigns for large-scale regeneration projects.

Charlotte Street Partners, a strategic communications and reputation risk consultancy, has announced changes to its growing team.

Rachel Watson, formerly a senior journalist at BBC Scotland, has joined Charlotte Street Partners as an associate partner.

Prior to the BBC, she held roles as political editor at The Scottish Sun and deputy political editor at the Scottish Daily Mail.