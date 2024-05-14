Montgomery sacked by Hibs after eight months in charge

Easter Road upheaval

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter

Exit: Nick Montgomery (pic: DB Media Services).

Hibernian have sacked manager Nick Montgomery after just eight months in charge at Easter Road.

The dismal 4-0 defeat at home to Aberdeen was the final straw for the board, whose patience had been wearing thin after the club failed to make the top six this season.

The writing appeared on the wall for Montgomery, who replaced Lee Johnson in September on a three-year deal, in the wake of the board’s recent “results must improve” ultimatum.

With the Dons debacle following another loss against struggling Ross County in Dingwall, the decision was taken to show Montgomery the door, along with his backroom team of Sergio Raimundo and Miguel Miranda.

Former skipper David Gray will step in as interim boss for the final games of the season while the search goes on for Montgomery’s replacement.

The 36-year-old, who led the Hibees to Scottish Cup glory in 2016 to end the club’s 114-year wait to lift the trophy, may well throw his hat into the ring and he would be a popular choice among the Easter Road faithful.

His inexperience in the dug out, however, would be a consideration for the board as they come under pressure from the fan base to appoint the right person to take the club forward after a chaotic period which has seen four managers sacked in two-and-a-half years.

Other names likely to be in the frame include former boss Neil Lennon, who was in the running prior to Montgomery’s selection, and Derek McInnes, who has revitalised Kilmarnock and would be seen as a safe pair of hands as Hibs strive for some stability.

A statement from Hibs said: “Hibernian FC can confirm that Nick Montgomery has been relieved of his duties as head coach.

“In addition, Sergio Raimundo and Miguel Miranda have also left the club with immediate effect. David Gray will take charge of the first team for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign. No further comment will be made at this time.”

Hibs host Motherwell tomorrow night in their final home game of the season before bringing the curtain down on a forgettable campaign at Livingston this weekend.