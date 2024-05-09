Miller steps up to replace Roughead at VisitScotland

Tourism

Vicki Miller is stepping up from director of marketing and digital at VisitScotland to take over as chief executive.

She will succeed Malcolm Roughead, who will retire at the end of September after more than 23 years with the organisation and 14 as CEO.

Ms Miller worked in the energy and financial services sectors before taking a role at the then Dumfries and Galloway Tourist Board, where she was latterly acting chief executive.

She joined VisitScotland in 2005 and since then, she has held a number of key positions including head of local marketing, head of content marketing and head of customer experience. She was promoted to director in 2019.

Her appointment as CEO follows an open recruitment process which was led by VisitScotland’s board and attracted candidates from a range of backgrounds.