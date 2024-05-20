Dairy
Matthew steps up to top finance role at Graham’s
Graham’s Family Dairy has promoted Rachel Matthew to finance director two years after she joined the Bridge of Allan company.
The 31-year-old started as a finance controller at the family run business and will now spearhead a streamlining project.
Ms Matthew, who qualified as a chartered accountant in 2018, said: “We’ve seen some incredible growth as a business in the past years and to be making the step up to director level to continue to drive that is a huge milestone for me.”
Managing director Robert Graham said: “Since joining the team Rachel has shown innovation and helped to develop how we operate as a business financially – so it’s no surprise that she’s climbed the ranks as quickly as she has.”