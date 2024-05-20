Matthew steps up to top finance role at Graham’s

Dairy

Rachel Matthew: new FD

Graham’s Family Dairy has promoted Rachel Matthew to finance director two years after she joined the Bridge of Allan company.

The 31-year-old started as a finance controller at the family run business and will now spearhead a streamlining project.

Ms Matthew, who qualified as a chartered accountant in 2018, said: “We’ve seen some incredible growth as a business in the past years and to be making the step up to director level to continue to drive that is a huge milestone for me.”

Managing director Robert Graham said: “Since joining the team Rachel has shown innovation and helped to develop how we operate as a business financially – so it’s no surprise that she’s climbed the ranks as quickly as she has.”