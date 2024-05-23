Matheson suspended and pay docked over iPad scandal

Bill penalty

Michael Matheson, head bowed as he apologised to parliament earlier this year

Scotland’s former health secretary Michael Matheson is facing a 27 days suspension from the Scottish Parliament after racking up an £11,000 bill on his work iPad that he initially claimed back through expenses.

Holyrood’s standards committee also recommended the SNP MSP should not be paid his salary for 54 days.

The iPad charges, initially paid out of the public purse, were incurred during a family trip to Morocco in late 2022.

Mr Matheson, who resigned as health secretary in February, had been found in breach of MSPs code of conduct by the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body (SPCB).

Mr Matheson initially said he had used the iPad solely for constituency work, but later told parliament his sons had used it as a wifi hotspot to watch a Rangers vs Celtic football match. He apologised and paid back the bill in full.

A former Justice Secretary, he spent more than nine years in the Scottish government cabinet.

He has previously said he would not step down as an MSP over the scandal and his apology was backed by Humza Yousaf who was First Minister at the time.

Scottish Labour Deputy Leader Jackie Baillie said “This damning ruling is yet another sorry chapter for an SNP government collapsing under the weight of its own sleaze.

“Michael Matheson has treated the public with contempt and the upper echelons of the SNP closed ranks to try and protect him, putting the party interest before the national interest.

“It cannot be right that an MSP can ride roughshod over the rules without the public getting a chance to boot them out – Scottish Labour would introduce a Right to Recall as part of our plans to clean up Holyrood.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said: “Michael Matheson has lost the confidence of Parliament and the public. It is now difficult to see how he can continue to represent his constituents.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have repeatedly called for there to be a right for people to recall their MSPs in cases of proven misconduct.

“There must be consequences for politicians and the decision about whether someone is fit to remain in post should ultimately rest with the people who put them there. Even the UK Parliament has had legislation applying to the recall of MPs since 2015.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats want to put power back in the hands of the voters, end the culture of secrecy and spin and fix our broken politics.”