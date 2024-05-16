Lochhead recovering in hospital after major surgery

Minister treated

Richard Lochhead: became unwell last week (pic: Terry Murden)

Richard Lochhead, the Minister for Business, is recovering in hospital following ‘major surgery’, his Moray constituency office has announced.

Mr Lochhead, 54, was treated at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin last week after feeling unwell and was then transferred at the weekend to intensive care at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for surgery.

The nature of his illness was not disclosed.

In a statement, his office said: “Despite some initial complications, he is in a stable condition and is making good progress.

“It is hard to find the words to express our deep gratitude to the NHS staff involved in Richard’s care.

“He and his family have been blown away by the compassion, dedication and skill of clinicians both in Elgin and Aberdeen.”

In a social media post, First Minister John Swinney expressed his “love, thoughts, encouragement and support”.