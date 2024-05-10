LGT Wealth Management moves to Capital Square

Office switch

Jonathan King and John Godfrey

LGT Wealth Management has moved its Scotland office to Capital Square, one of Edinburgh’s newest developments.

Following last year’s £140 million acquisition of abrdn’s discretionary fund management business, LGT Wealth Management now has more than 50 staff in Edinburgh.

Ben Snee, firm’s CEO, said: “We look forward to strengthening our presence in Edinburgh and Scotland in the months and years ahead.”

It has taken more than 9,000 sq ft of grade A office space at Capital Square, including capacity for 72 workspaces, to accommodate 100 staff and six meeting rooms.

John Godfrey, head of Scotland, said: “In just over two years, we have grown rapidly in Edinburgh.

“Capital Square gives our 50-strong headcount a fitting base from which we can continue our next phase of growth.”

LGT Wealth Management is also announcing the hire of Jonathan King from Barclays Wealth, where he was a director from 2018 and latterly their most senior private banker. Before that, Mr King was an investment manager at Tilney Investment Management (now Evelyn Partners).

Capital Square is home to law firms Brodies and Pinsent Masons.