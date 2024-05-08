Lewis acquires rival Scots creative agency Tayburn

Merger

Malcolm Stewart and Richard Simpson of Tayburn with David Lewis

Scottish creative agency Lewis has acquired rival firm Tayburn in a six-figure cash and equity deal that will bring together their branding, packaging, design, and digital services.

The two agencies will continue to operate in their current form but will be part of a newly-formed group company, called Limitless Innovation Group. Lewis was established in 1973 and Tayburn in 1979.

David Lewis, chief executive of Lewis, said: “What began as a joke has developed into an exciting vision to unite the two longest-standing agencies in Scotland.

“For the past 45 years, we’ve admired and competed against each other in equal measure. Today, Tayburn and Lewis have become one team.

“We’re bringing together almost a century of agency experience and the industry’s best in strategy, brand, advertising, packaging, social, digital creative and website development, to ensure that our clients never have to settle for anything short of world-class.”

Richard Simpson, co-owner and joint managing director of Tayburn, said: “Throughout my time in the industry Lewis is one of those agencies that we have always admired because of their longevity, foresight to embrace new trends and their enviable client list of major institutions and household names.

“Following initial conversations to explore the possibilities of aligning with each other, it became apparent just how similar our vision and values are. As the benefits to our colleagues and clients became clear thanks to our complementary services and shared beliefs, the potential of our coming together is limitless.”