Kosterka steps in as Cavalluzzo leaves Converge

Moving on: Claudia Cavalluzzo (pic: Terry Murden / DB Media Services)

Claudia Cavalluzzo is leaving spin-out support group Converge after six years as executive director.

Ms Cavalluzzo, who has not revealed her next move, has overseen a doubling in the size of the organisation’s team at Converge which helps commercialise academic research through funding and training.

Deputy director Adam Kosterka, who joined the firm with Ms Cavalluzzo seven years ago, becomes interim executive director.

Interim role: Adam Kosterka (Pic: Converge)

Ms Cavalluzzo led the development of regional hubs which enable more localised and inclusive support to all students, graduates and academic staff across Scotland.

She designed and delivered a corporate sponsorship strategy facilitating the steady growth of Converge prizes over time. Her efforts also forged valuable relationships with key organisations, including energy giant SSE.

Companies that have received support through Converge include some of Scotland’s best-known growth firms including Novosound, SolarisKit and Bellrock Technology. Current Health, another beneficiary, was later sold in one of Europe’s biggest medtech deals.

In a statement from Converge, it said: “Her tireless advocacy for entrepreneurship in Scotland’s university sector has been inspiring, and her efforts to support diversity and collaboration have left a lasting impact.

“We’ll miss Claudia enormously but her legacy lives on in the thriving community of academic entrepreneurs she has helped foster. Their achievements are a testament to Claudia’s unwavering support and guidance.”