Ithaca hires new chair and CEO after Eni merger

Ithaca will get a new team

Ithaca Energy, the independent oil and gas operator in the North Sea, has announced a number of changes to its board and executive management team a merger with the upstream assets of Eni.

Gilad Myerson steps down as executive chairman and is succeeded by Dave Blackwood who will become interim non-executive chairman, to be followed by the proposed appointment of Yaniv Friedman as executive chairman, once all formal conditions to his appointment have been satisfied.

Luciano Vasques is appointed chief executive on completion of the Eni merger. Iain Lewis will return to his role of chief financial officer following his spell as interim CEO.

Odin Estensen is appointed chief operating officer and Zvika Zivlin becomes senior independent director.

The company has announced Q1 adjusted EBITDAX of $339.0 million (Q1 2023: $518.1 million) and statutory net income of $42.7 million (Q1 2023: $158.4 million)

It said the Rosebank development project is “progressing as planned to multi-year development timeline”.