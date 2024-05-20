Hires at Davidson Chalmers Stewart, Irwin Mitchell

Law

Jane Dickers: promoted

Commercial law firm Davidson Chalmers Stewart has promoted Jane Dickers who becomes its newest partner.

She will be based in the firm’s Glasgow office where she will expand the reach of the dispute resolution team.

Ms Dickers joined Davidson Chalmers Stewart as a director last year after 12 years as a partner and court practitioner in high street firms in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Irwin Mitchell has recruited Kim Leslie to spearhead its complex personal injury team in Scotland.

Ms Leslie has been a qualified solicitor specialising in personal injury law for 24 years, a partner since 2009 and joins Irwin Mitchell from Digby Brown.

She is accredited by the Law Society of Scotland as a specialist in personal injury law and is a Fellow of the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers. She is also an executive director of Association of Child Abuse Lawyers.

Earlier this year Irwin Mitchell completed an investment in Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie which will see the two firms work collaboratively.