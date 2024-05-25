High growth firms share £1.5m from Scottish Edge

Pitch winners

Sir Tom Hunter: Edge is a driver of growth

Entrepreneur Sir Tom Hunter has hailed the success of 35 businesses with high-growth potential which have shared £1.5 million in the lastest Scottish Edge pitching competition.

The 23rd round included two new cash and advice prizes worth £100,000 and £80,000 for Una Watch and Talonmore Drinks respectively.

Sir Tom said: “Scottish EDGE is a key driver of economic growth, a critical stepping stone for many scaling businesses and its refreshing that earlier this week our Government recognised that with additional funds to support more entrepreneurs intent on building successful businesses.

“Their success builds Scotland’s success – nothing more needs said.”

Judith Cruickshank, MD Commercial Mid-Market at the Royal Bank of Scotland and One Bank Scotland Chair, said Scottish EDGE offers “a fantastic opportunity to showcase the talent and ingenuity within Scotland’s entrepreneurial community, and the addition of two new categories for this year illustrates how that depth of skill and creativity continues to grow.”

Jane Martin, managing director of Innovation and Investment at Scottish Enterprise, another sponsor, said: “It’s incredibly exciting to see these innovative young people turning their ideas into businesses that will develop and flourish.”

Evelyn McDonald, CEO of Scottish EDGE, said: “It’s been an honour to help unlock the huge potential within the Scottish business landscape through the 23rd round of the Scottish EDGE.”

This year’s recipients (alphabetical order):

Clean Carbon UK – £85,000 – West Lothian – A circular economy through carbon capture and utilization that provides a reliable and green supply of CO2.

Confidence Plus – £100,000 – East Kilbride – Confiplus has been created to contain leaks from stoma bags to allow the wearer time to get to a toilet without soiling their clothing/bedding.

Evolve Metals – £90,000 – Circular (Zero Waste Scotland) – Edinburgh – We are building a copper refinery. Our patented technology developed with the University of Strathclyde refines copper directly from scrap, creating a circular economy.

Looper Tech – £70,000 – Edinburgh – Looper is a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) software that helps manufacturers generate product climate certifications in one place.

Naked Kimchi & Co – £65,000 – Glasgow – We specialise in fermented food & beverages designed for a modern lifestyle, promoting gut health and cultural appreciation. We support local farmers, create zero-waste ferments, and empower refugees.

Noost Ltd – £70,000 – Lochinver – Noost Knit Co aims to make “Made in the Northern Highlands” mean something in the knitwear industry, selling our own products and manufacturing for others.

Ochil Fudge – £70,000 plus £75,000 worth of Ad Spend – Alloa – STV – Ochil Fudge embodies craftsmanship, hand-producing Scottish Fudge. With local talent, quality ingredients, and traditional methods, we deliver an authentic homemade taste to delight our customers.

Optimum Business Growth – £60,000 – Glasgow – Our Bid Journey model has helped clients win over £800m of contracts since 2020 by taking a more proactive, strategic approach to bidding for work.

Smart Gym CIC – £75,000 – Glasgow – Social Enterprise (Postcode Innovation Trust) – Smart Gym is a social enterprise that supports families through innovative and affordable wellbeing services.

StrEAT Events t/a AndMunch – £75,000 – Glasgow – Pathways (ScotGov) – AndMunch is an online catering marketplace for discovering and booking food trucks & mobile bars for events.

Tailored Spirits – £100,000 – Edinburgh – An Edinburgh-based company who coordinates every aspect of a whisky cask’s journey from barrel to bottle for clients seeking bespoke small-batch bottlings.

Talonmore Drinks – £80,000 – Edinburgh – Scale Up (RBS) – Talonmore is a family-run business focused on enhancing healthier socialising through non-alcoholic drinks. Offering a versatile, ginger-based alcohol alternative, that replicates a dark spirit experience.

Tax Torch – £75,000 – Hamilton – Revolutionary Tax Planning Platform leveraging AI to offer personalised, real-time and future tax planning based on an individuals profile, goals, HMRC guidance, and legislation.

The Ink Balm Co – £50,000 – Alloa – The Ink Balm is a vegan, eco-packaged tattoo aftercare product, created and made in Scotland, celebrating the art of tattoo.

Una Watch – £100,000 – Edinburgh – Creative (Creative UK) – Built with sustainability in mind, Una is a modular, repairable GPS running watch. We also design smart watches for industry customers using our modular system.

Whitebox Dental – £100,000 – Glasgow – We are a dental laboratory that specialise in the manufacture of orthodontic appliances, manufacturing braces, retainers and aligners and whitening products for specialist orthodontic clinics.

Young EDGE

AMJ Tech Consultants – £15,000 – Edinburgh – AMJ provides an export tool and API builder application for no-code databases.

Candles from the Croft – £10,000 – By Lairg – Based in the North of the Scottish Highlands on a working croft, we offer sustainable, vegan-friendly and cruelty-free luxury hand-poured home fragrances.

CYKELWORX DESIGN LTD – £10,000 – Westhill – Cykelworx Design focuses on innovation across the outdoor market, with the flagship design, ‘The Assistant’, a new bicycle roof carrier with built-in assistance.

GRPZ Ltd – £10,000 – Westhill – GRPZ Sports is a sportswear brand that specialises in premium, innovative anti-slip socks that eliminate slippage between an athlete’s foot and shoe.

Harlyy – £10,000 – Glasgow – A B2B SaaS platform that provides restaurants across Scotland and Pakistan with an automated customer feedback and marketing analytics so that they can make better-informed decisions.

LifeRites – £10,000 – Glasgow – Life Rites provides digital resources for those with terminally ill loved ones, helping them to have a good death.

Maria Elizabeth – £10,000 – Paisley – Maria Elizabeth is a Scottish based wedding and event design studio that offers hand-drawn fine art stationery, styling, calligraphy workshops, brand artistry and storytelling worldwide.

MedSnapp – £10,000 – Glasgow – MedSnapp is the world’s first gamified medical education platform for medical students, allowing them to learn medicine through diagnosing and treating patients inside a game.

Moonshine Candle Co – £15,000 – Kirkwall – Moonshine Candle Co. offer luxury hand poured fragrance products, inspired by the calm moments of the Orkney Islands.

Mude – £10,000 – Edinburgh – Mude is an adaptive brand of clothing for people whose health depends on wearing medical devices, currently focussed on solutions for insulin pump users.

New Found Hope – £10,000 – Dunfermline – a Scottish adaptive children’s brand providing therapeutic footwear solutions to address the issue of toe-walking in neurodivergent kids aged 0-5 years old.

NUYRO Ltd – £10,000 – Glasgow – Development and sale of advanced nutraceutical formulation for retail audience in the UK.

Wild Card EDGE

55 th Parallel Coffee – £10,000 – Edinburgh – We are a small batch coffee roastery, selling to cafes and restaurants alongside at-home buyers via our website.

Parallel Coffee – £10,000 – Edinburgh – We are a small batch coffee roastery, selling to cafes and restaurants alongside at-home buyers via our website. AllArmed – £10,000 – Glasgow – Novel personal protection for anyone who may feel vulnerable when alone in public.

FourFourFive Ltd – £10,000 – Edinburgh – FourFourFive Ltd is a software solution which, while working with existing platforms, enables a more timely, accurate and value-giving solution for accountants to prepare monthly business financials.

Hulk Bio – £15,000 – West Linton – Hulk Bio is offering stem-cell based human milk, when breastfeeding isn’t possible.

ProCedure VR – £10,000 – Dunfermline – Creating virtual reality training software libraries to support the immersive learning of surgical procedures.

TinyGyms – £10,000 – Newport on Tay – TinyGyms provides private exercise spaces for people who feel intimidated by traditional public gyms. Unlike other gyms, you get the whole place to yourself.

TiroBio – £10,000 – Dundee – TiroBio Ltd will discover novel natural products such as enzymes and medicines from DNA microbiomes.