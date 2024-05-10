Fast finance

Funding support for nine Pret A Manger outlets

| May 10, 2024
Pret a Manger

A Glasgow-based franchise operator, Joup Group, has received a seven-figure funding package from HSBC to open six Pret A Manger stores and take on three existing ones across Scotland.

The new stores are expected to create more than 150 jobs, including part-time baristas.

Joup Group already owns six Dominos franchises across Dundee and Angus, and the additional stores will double its turnover. 

Henry Dawes, CEO, said: “We are really excited to continue to grow our business by becoming the Pret A Manger franchisee in Scotland.”

